Even More Westerns!

With the fabulous success of Yellowstone, Paramount has signed creator, writer Taylor Sheridan for at least two new series.

The first will be a prequel, entitled Y: 1883. It will follow the journey of the Dutton family as they cross the Great Plains on a journey to a new life in Montana.

A second series, 6666, will take place on the famous ranch in Texas, founded by Captain Samuel Burk Burnett in 1870.

The Yellowstone Creators Group, which includes Taylor Sheridan, purchased the 266,255-acre Four Sixes in 2021. The ranch had originally listed for $347.7 million.