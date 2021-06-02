June/July 2021

A Quarter Century of Cowboy
Celebrating 25 years of Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine!
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Summer Living
Tips and recipes from the multi-award winning Canadian BBQ Society
You can read the whole article here. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Fire It Up with Traeger Grills!
An enthusiastic review on Traeger’s new smoker grill
You can read the whole article here. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
2021 Leisure Guide
Away & Back Again
Our guide to keeping it local through the western provinces of Canada
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Cowboy Way
Old Yeller
Cattle Handling with Dylan Biggs
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
COWBOY POETRY
Roll a Smoke
Excerpt from A Saddle Tramp Soliloquy by BJ Smith