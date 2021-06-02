June/July 2021

A Quarter Century of Cowboy

Celebrating 25 years of Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine!

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Summer Living

Tips and recipes from the multi-award winning Canadian BBQ Society

You can read the whole article here. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Fire It Up with Traeger Grills!

An enthusiastic review on Traeger’s new smoker grill

You can read the whole article here. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

2021 Leisure Guide

Away & Back Again

Our guide to keeping it local through the western provinces of Canada

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Cowboy Way

Old Yeller

Cattle Handling with Dylan Biggs

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY POETRY

Roll a Smoke

Excerpt from A Saddle Tramp Soliloquy by BJ Smith

Click here to read more!