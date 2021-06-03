Canadian Western Agribition 2021!

Canadian Western Agribition announces 2020 results; plans return to a full show in 2021

Regina, Saskatchewan – Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) announced its 2020 results at its Annual General Meeting today, reporting an operational loss of $773,989 attributed entirely to the postponement of the 2020 show.

“Despite the obvious financial challenges, this past year showed how resilient and innovative the agriculture industry is,” says CWA President Chris Lees. “When it was obvious we couldn’t deliver Agribition, we built new programs designed specifically for our exhibitors and saw impressive participation.”

In 2020, CWA introduced more than a dozen online programs including the Agribition Evolution Series, Canada’s first ever multi-breed virtual cattle show. CWA’s 2020 programs provided marketing and competition opportunities for hundreds of exhibitors and Agribition’s new Virtual Education Program has already reached more than 1400 students and continues year-round.

“The last year will go down in Agribition history as the most difficult,” says CWA CEO Chris Lane. “But thanks to our partners, volunteers and agriculture community it will also go down as one of the most innovative. Most importantly, we are still here and ready to get back in the saddle for our 50th show in 2021.”

Full Agribition planned for 2021

CWA is now setting its sights on November 2021 and a return to a full week of rodeo, shopping, and livestock competition. The 50th show will be headlined by 12 national breed shows; the only time all breeds have held their national competitions under one roof.

CWA will also be home to western Canada’s newest culinary tourism attraction, the nationally sanctioned Agribition Supreme BBQ Championship, with the winners earning a spot at the World Championships in Kansas City. Professional rodeo will be back at the Brandt Centre and Agribition will once again host one of Canada’s largest indoor trade shows.

“We are pleased to see that Canadian Western Agribition is planning to return to an in-person show in 2021 and we have the utmost confidence that our vaccination rollout will continue to lead the country and make an in-person show possible,” says Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit. “CWA is an internationally renowned showcase for the world class genetics that Saskatchewan producers are known for. We look forward to seeing CWA’s plans to protect the health and safety of all attendees and cannot wait to once again attend such an important event for our province.”

“It will have been 24 months since the last Agribition and we’re ready to get back to business in November,” says Lane. “We’re working on a plan to welcome as many people as possible, host as many events as possible, and do it all safely and respectfully of any guidelines.”

CWA will make several more announcements in the coming months including family entertainment and 50th anniversary programs.

You can also visit agribition.com

Canadian Western Agribition (CWA), located in Regina, Saskatchewan, is the best beef show on the continent and the largest livestock show in Canada. The show is anchored by beef cattle and features horses, bison, sheep, alpacas, an extensive agribusiness trade show and professional rodeo. CWA continues to promote the expansion, development, and interest in agriculture. CWA’s 50th show will take place November 22 – 27, 2021.