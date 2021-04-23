PBR Extends Broadcast Partnership with TSN for 2021-22 Seasons

Thirty-two-week schedule of 2021 programming to include first-ever LIVE broadcast of PBR Canada Finals

PUEBLO, Colo. (April 22, 2021) – PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada has extended its broadcast agreement with TSN for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, TSN delivers 32 weeks of PBR programming, bringing viewers highlight specials from both the elite PBR Canada Cup Series and world-leading PBR Unleash The Beast.

The current year’s lineup of events will be headlined by the return of LIVE PBR action on TSN.

On November 13, TSN delivers a two-hour LIVE special from the 2021 PBR Canada Finals. In 2017, TSN carried the league’s first-ever LIVE Canadian telecast, broadcasting the inaugural PBR Global Cup from Edmonton, Alberta.

“TSN has been an integral partner since launching the PBR Canada Cup Series in 2016, and we are excited to once again join forces with them as we continue to take the sport of bull riding to new heights in Canada,” said Jason Davidson, PBR Canada General Manager. “As TSN continues to air PBR programming, the network will add a new level of prestige to the 2021 PBR Canada Finals, airing the season-culminating tour stop LIVE for the first time in history as we crown the season’s PBR Canada Champion.”

The 2021 lineup of programming will begin on April 27, launching 19 consecutive weeks of Unleash The Beast action, featuring the Top 40 bull riders in the world going head-to-head against the rankest bucking bulls on the planet.

The first five weeks of programming, airing weekly on Tuesdays from April 27-May 25, will feature the American Roots Edition, a limited series of Unleash The Beast events held in iconic western sports venues across the southern United States.

The initial 2021 broadcasts will chronicle the first American Roots Edition events of the season in Florida and Texas as the battle for the 2021 PBR World Championship began to heat up.

On September 7, TSN will air the first PBR Canada Cup Series program of 2021, and will subsequently deliver all the tour stops from the nation’s premier bull riding series weekly through November 2.

The 2021 slate of Canadian program will culminate with the historic LIVE, two-hour PBR Canada Finals on November 13.

The year’s coverage will then conclude with three Unleash The Beast events, including a two-hour special recapping the 2021 PBR World Finals on November 30.

Stay tuned to PBRCanada.com and TSN.ca for scheduling updates.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada:

PBR (Professional Bull Riders), which has tours in five countries, operates two tours in Canada. Joining the Touring Pro Division (TPD), the Cup Series debuted in 2016 as the nation’s first cross-country, nationally televised series. At PBR Canada events riders have the opportunity to earn points towards both the Canadian and world standings. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information on PBR Canada, go to www.pbrcanada.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pbrcanada and Twitter at http://twitter.com/PBRCanada.

